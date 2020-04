Matt Doherty

The Mighty Ducks alum announced in a blog post on April 10 that he tested positive for coronavirus. “Before I got Covid 19, a half marathon was the longest race I’ve ever done,” he wrote. “All I can say at this point, and there will be more later I am sure, is that I feel our conversation needs to shift to not how do we not get this, but what we do when we, or someone within our we, gets this. It will happen. it’s already happening. And none of us can do it alone.”