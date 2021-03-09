Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg

The Prodigal Son actor revealed on March 8, 2021 that he “spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID.” His girlfriend confirmed that both she and the couple’s 17-month-old daughter, Lyra, had been battling the virus as well. “It’s been very challenging for all of us but luckily we’re all much better now than we were,” the Swedish actress wrote via Instagram. “Thankfully I was lucky to only have relatively mild symptoms, which meant that I could keep focusing on Lyra and Michael.”