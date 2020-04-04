Pink

The “So What” singer revealed that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, had tested positive for COVID-19 and later recovered. “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” Pink wrote via Instagram on April 3. “My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”