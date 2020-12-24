Shemar Moore

The S.W.A.T. star revealed on December 23 that he tested positive for COVID-19 after thinking he had a bad case of food poisoning. “[I] had chills and aches all day today … still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose,” he wrote via Instagram. “I have to accept test results … I feel fine now … but I have to be responsible!!!!” The Criminal Minds alum noted that his Christmas and New Year’s celebrations are “clearly not gonna be the best,” before explaining, “My last year and a half has not be the best … but I WILL BE OKAY!!!” He concluded: “This is a hard time for ALL OF US … the WORLD!!! But … I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!! Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”