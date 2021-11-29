Stars Who’ve Tested Positive for COVID-19

Tiffany Haddish

The comedian revealed during a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci on August 31 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. “I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” the 40-year-old told the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested.”

Haddish said she initially tested negative, but a second test revealed that she “did have the coronavirus.” Although she didn’t have any symptoms, the Like a Boss actress said she quarantined with her dogs until she tested negative. “I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything,” she said.