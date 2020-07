Brie Larson

The Oscar winner shared in July 2020 that she suffered from anxiety. “For me, my baseline has been I’m an introvert with asthma. Like, that’s been my story for myself. I’m introverted, I’m scared, I have social anxiety,” she explained in a YouTube video on her channel. “And through, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that like kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, ‘Whoa, I’m not really that anymore.’”