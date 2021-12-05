Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Dan Levy

The Schitt’s Creek cocreator and star opened up about his lifelong battle with anxiety during a December 2020 interview with Bustle, revealing that his mental health struggles came with a few physical side effects. “I think that came from a deep-rooted fear of knowing that I was gay and not being able to be free,” Levy said at the time. “By the time I got to high school, when your brain is starting to catch up to your physical impulses, it led to a very confusing time. Because on the one hand, you are now being introduced to things like self-awareness and anxiety. At the same time, you’re becoming more and more savvy when it comes to hiding it.”

While social situations caused a serious amount of stress, Levy found an escape in school plays. “I was starting to develop a sense of confidence by way of being able to entertain people,” he explained. “It was like a decoy version of myself that I was putting out there to not have to live with the reality that when the bullying was happening … they were speaking the truth.”