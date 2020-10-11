Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette alum posted three photos showing her dancing as she marked World Mental Health Day in October 2020. The former beauty queen recalled the time she went to see a doctor before going into her junior year of college, when the physician asked her a simple question: “Are you happy, Hannah?”

“I will never forget that seemingly simple question that came with a heavy answer,” she wrote. “I’m the girl that is always wearing a smile! How dare he ask?! But oh, thank God he did.”

“‘No…. I’m not. I don’t even remember the last time I felt happy. And I don’t know why. I have reason to be happy, but I just can’t really feel it,’ I said through broken words passing through the lumps of emotions that had felt indefinitely lodged in my throat,” the Dancing With the Stars champ admitted. “I couldn’t keep up the act anymore. For years, I silently struggled internally as I was externally championed as the one who always seemed happy. I honestly think that day in the doctor’s office was the first time someone asked me if I was indeed, happy.”

“Admitting I wasn’t okay, and acknowledging my silent, hostage struggle with anxiety and depression through my crocodile tears was a pivotal day for me,” she continued. “I have made big leaps of progress in healing and understanding ‘its okay not to be okay’, with important tools and support to help manage the thoughts and feelings that take over and store within me. But several times in my progress, I have had setbacks; many being the overflow of not observing, in private, the gradual buildup of the hurtful, impactful emotions which consequently spewed into some, more public, relapses of destructive behavior. ”

Brown added that it’s important to remember that “progress in mental health is a journey with hills and valleys. Our whole world has been through a valley of fear and hurt this year. Be gentle with yourself. Be humble during the process. You aren’t going to always get it right and you will make mistakes, but you—just as you are, are enough. You matter. Ask for help. You are worthy of being able to answer the ‘are you happy?’ question and to say yes, regardless of the circumstances that would usually take your mind and soul captive. You got this. We’ve got this. You aren’t alone.”