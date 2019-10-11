Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Jonathan Van Ness

The Queer Eye star opened up about his mental health struggles in his memoir, Over the Top. The hairstylist, who came out as HIV positive in his book, told The New York Times in September 2019 that he suffered from “compounded trauma.” The next month, he exclusively told Us Weekly that he’s an advocate for therapy and has a “great therapist.” He also shared that, sometimes, saying no to socializing can positively impact mental health. The grooming guru said: “I think learning to like your own company and making time to be quiet and spend time with yourself, even if that’s like a morning here or a night there, just having that time to be quiet with yourself, I think is really important.”