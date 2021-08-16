Lil Wayne

“When I was told that I couldn’t have what I wanted, what I dream of, what I desired, and that was to rap. I was willing to die for it,” the Grammy winner recalled during an episode of “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man” in August 2021, going into detail about attempting suicide when he was 12. “[I] aimed for my heart. How I knew I had mental health problems was I pulled the trigger.”

Police arrived at the scene, and although the musician was badly injured, he survived. “There is no bar to measure how real. [Mental health is] real,” he said. “It’s so real that if someone even has the guts, the heart, the bravery, whatever to at least admit that they have something going on up there that they’re not sure about, it’s so real that we should only react in the realest way possible.”