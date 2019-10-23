Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Lizzo

“I’m depressed and there’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it,” the singer wrote in an Instagram video on June 2019. “Life hurts.” She shared in the caption, “I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection… it feel like the whole world be ghostin [sic] me sometimes. Sad af today. But this too shall pass.”

The next day, the Big Grrrl Small World artist posted a tear-filled video. “I used sadness so constructively in the last two years. … I’ve used sadness as a tool for gratitude,” she explained during her statement. The rapper continued her thoughts in the caption: “I learned in the last 24hrs that being emotionally honest can save your life. Reaching out may be hard but as soon as I did it, I was immediately covered in love. … My triggers are: rejection and inadequacy. But I love that I’m more emotionally honest lately.”