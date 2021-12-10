Machine Gun Kelly

The “Papercuts” singer got candid with Drew Barrymore during a December 2021 episode of her talk show, in which he admitted he struggled with being vulnerable outside of his music.

“I see a lot of pictures of me and there’s, like, smiles on them,” he said. “It’s just weird, though, because I didn’t feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling. And I feel like this odd pressure because I don’t want, like, my fans to think that I’m taking something for granted.”

The Dirt actor continued, “So if, like, I accept an award and I’m like, super smiley but behind the scenes … there was, like, stuff going on, or I didn’t feel, I don’t know, like, a lot of what I do is for other people and I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s OK to not be OK.”