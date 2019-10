Mariah Carey

The pop star was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001 and opened up about it in an April 2018 interview with People. “I’m just in a really good place right now, where I’m comfortable discussing my struggles with bipolar II disorder,” she said. “I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me.”