Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Shawn Mendes
In July 2022, the “Nervous” singer postponed his upcoming live shows in order to focus on his mental health.
“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” Mendes wrote via Instagram at the time. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”Back to top