Stephen Colbert

The late-night comedian revealed his struggles with anxiety in an August 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, saying that performing eases his mind now just as it did decades ago when he was performing improv with Second City. “Creating something is what helped me from just spinning apart like an unweighted flywheel,” he said. “And I haven’t stopped since. Even when I was a writer, I always had to be in front of a camera a little bit. I have to perform.”