August 2021

Todd shared that he did not have plans to discuss his daughter or her divorce again because it was not his “business” and he had no knowledge of “what happened.”

“I’m not reaching out and I’m not commenting on the divorce,” he told E! News in August 2021. “I spoke about what I woke up to one morning. I talked about it on [my podcast] ‘Chrisley Confessions,’ and I made a commitment that I was not going to talk about that anymore.”