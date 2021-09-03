September 2021

“There will never be a reconciliation,” Lindsie told Entertainment Tonight on September 2. “I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I’m going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out.”

She added, “Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, things that were being posted because it’s triggering to me. So, I try to distance myself from that as much as possible.”