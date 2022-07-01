By Their Side

After her feud with her father and allegations that she’d never reconcile with him, Lindsie backtracked in June 2022 when she admitted she intended to support him and Julie.

“I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother,” she said on her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “And what is the future of our relationships at this point, I’m currently not going to discuss any more than that, other than the fact that I love them and I stand with them. I will continue to stand with them through the good, the bad and the ugly.”