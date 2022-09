How They’re Coping

During the September 8, 2022, episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, Todd revealed that he and his family are looking to the Bible for comfort in the aftermath of the trial. “Our family is holding together by the grace of God,” he explained. “We have not taken our eyes off of God. We look straight ahead, we don’t look behind us. We’ve truly been in our scriptures so much, and that has helped, along with our counselor, Steve. It’s helped so much.”