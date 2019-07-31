Hella Strong

During the season finale, Hannah and Jed got engaged. However, she broke things off after his ex-girlfriend came forward to reveal they were still together when he went on the show. While Hannah was heartbroken on the finale — “I have sobbed on the floor. I felt like my whole life just caved in,” she told Chris Harrison — she picked herself up. “I have realized that I don’t need a husband. I want a husband, but I don’t need one,” she said. “And I’m really, really proud of the woman that I’ve become through all this, because I am hella strong!” The emotional episode ended with Hannah asking runner-up Tyler on a date.