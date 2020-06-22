Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

JoJo Fletcher

JoJo was named the season 12 Bachelorette and got engaged to Jordan Rodgers during the 2016 finale. While the pair were set to wed in June 2020, their nuptials were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“6.13.20 … Happy ‘What would have been Wedding Day’ to us! ☺️,” she gushed via Instagram. “As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. ⁣2021, we 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘭𝘺𝘺𝘺𝘺𝘺 can’t wait for you.”

The duo, who live in Dallas, Texas, has hosted a series of reality shows in recent years, including CNBC’s Cash Pad and Paramount Pictures’ Fittest Couple. While Jordan also works as an SEC football analyst, JoJo launched her Fletch clothing line in 2018.