Exclusive

Inside the Golden Globes 2020 Afterparties: From Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock’s Bonding to Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s PDA

By
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Golden Globes 2020 After Parties
 Broadimage/Shutterstock
35
36 / 35

Standing Tall

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara walked arm in arm on the carpet. 

 

Back to top