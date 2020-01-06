Exclusive

Inside the Golden Globes 2020 Afterparties: From Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock’s Bonding to Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s PDA

By
Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk Golden Globes 2020 After Parties
 John Salangsang/Shutterstock
35
36 / 35

Stick Together

Queer Eye costars Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk helped each other out on the InStyle carpet.

 

Back to top