Exclusive

Inside the Golden Globes 2020 Afterparties: From Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock’s Bonding to Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s PDA

By
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Golden Globes 2020 After Parties
 John Salangsang/Shutterstock
35
36 / 35

The Final Countdown

Hyland, 29, and Wells Adams couldn’t keep their hands to themselves on the InStyle carpet.

 

Back to top