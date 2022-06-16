Putting Tristan on Blast

“I am not sure that there is one thing that hurts more than the other in a situation like this. Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation [and] it is deceit,” Khloé explained during a confessional interview. “Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

The businesswoman pointed out there was “nothing” that Tristan could do to fix their relationship. “I am just exhausted of dealing with everything. Some people might think my approach is crazy or weird and I am definitely numb,” she added. “But I have done this so many times now. It is humiliating. There are no more tears left to cry.”

Khloé also threw some shade at Tristan’s infidelity, telling Kim, “You either wear a condom or get a vasectomy. Or you don’t f–k random people that you met in other states. It is not rocket science.”