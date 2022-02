Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

After Giannina and Damian called it quits on camera, they later gave their relationship another chance. In 2021, the twosome once again pulled the plug on their romance.

Damian, who was briefly linked to Too Hot To Handle‘s Francesca Farago, now appears to be enjoying the single life.

Giannina, for her part, has been linked to Bachelorette‘s Blake Horstmann since January 2022.