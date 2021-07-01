Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Lindsey Vonn: Now

The skier went public with her relationship with golf pro Tiger Woods in 2013. The pair were together for nearly three years before they split in May 2015. Vonn was later linked to P.K. Subban. The duo split in December 2020, one year after announcing their engagement.

Professionally, Vonn sat out the 2014 Winter Olympics after injuring her knee, but competed at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. She tied for sixth in the Women’s Super-G and got a bronze medal in women’s downhill. The athlete retired from competition in February 2019 after she came in third at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden.