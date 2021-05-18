Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Amy Poehler

Poehler departed in 2008 for a leading role on Parks and Recreation. She also starred in Sisters, Wine Country, Inside Out, Welcome to Sweden, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Moxie. She made her film directorial debut in 2019 with Wine Country, while her book, Yes Please, came out in 2014.

The actress was married to Will Arnett — with whom she shares sons Archie and Abel — from 2003 to 2016, announcing their separation in 2012. After their split, she dated Nick Kroll from 2013 to 2015.