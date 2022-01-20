Bill Murray and Gilda Radner

Radner, who was the first cast member to ever be hired for Saturday Night Live, starred as Lisa Loopner alongside Murray’s Todd DiLaMuca for their hilarious “The Nerds” sketches in the ‘70s. The comedians also dated during their time on the show, but eventually went their separate ways. According to Vanity Fair, after Radner died in 1989 from cancer, Murray credited his ex-girlfriend for influencing his ability to be confident in Hollywood. “She was someone who had incredible confidence whenever she walked into any kind of job interview because she grew up with money. So it just came across that she didn’t care whether she got the job or not. It would dazzle people and they’d go like, ‘We must have you,’” the Caddyshack star told Jimmy Kimmel in 2016. “I saw her do that and I thought not that I could act rich, but I just acted like I was not going to make a big thing and people will give you a job. You have to be a little confident when you walk into a room.”