‘The O.C.’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ben McKenzie (Ryan Atwood)

The actor moved on to star in other TV dramas, including Gotham — of which he also directed and wrote episodes — and Southland. He appeared in films such as Line of Duty, Some Kind of Beautiful and Decoding Annie Parker. He made his Broadway debut in Grand Horizons in 2020.

McKenzie married his Gotham costar — and former O.C. guest star — Morena Baccarin in June 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Frances, in March 2016 and announced the arrival of son Arthur in March 2021.