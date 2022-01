Peter Gallagher (Sandy Cohen)

Gallagher remains a hot commodity in Hollywood, starring on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Covert Affairs, New Girl, Grace and Frankie, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Gifted, Rescue Me, Californication, The Good Wife, A Bad Moms Christmas, After and Palm Springs.

The actor has been married to Paula Harwood since May 1983. They share son James and daughter Kathryn.