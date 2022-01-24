‘The O.C.’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Adam Brody (Seth Cohen)

The actor has kept busy with roles on Single Parents, Good Vibes, House of Lies, Burning Love, New Girl, The League, StartUp and Curfew. He also appeared in films including Jennifer’s Body, Scream 4, Shazam!, The Oranges, Think Like a Man Too, Sleeping With Other People and Chips.

The California native, who dated Bilson during The O.C.’s run, married Leighton Meester in February 2014. Their daughter, Arlo, arrived in August 2015. Brody confirmed the birth of their son in September 2020.