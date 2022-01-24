‘The O.C.’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rachel Bilson (Summer Roberts)

Bilson continued making her mark on the television world on Hart of Dixie, Chuck, Nashville, How I Met Your Mother and Take Two. She also starred in Jumper, Waiting for Forever, The To Do List and Life Happens as well as cohosts the “Welcome to the OC, Bitches!” podcast with Clarke.

The actress and her former fiancé, Hayden Christensen, welcomed daughter Briar in October 2014. They split in September 2017 after nearly 10 years together. Bilson dated Bill Hader for less than a year before calling it quits in July 2020.