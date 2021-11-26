Cardi B

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper sought help from Ciara and chef Kwame Onwuachi in November 2021 during an episode of “Cardi Tries” to learn how to cook ahead of the food-filled holiday.

“I don’t know why I’m getting nervous,” the musician said in the clip. “I’m embarrassed. I can’t cook.” The rapper was then taught how to make jerk turkey, mac and cheese, rice and peas, which she noted chef Onwuachi made look much simpler than what she grew up seeing.

“I just felt like I been getting lied to my whole life because it’s like when your family does it, they put like the bags on top of it, and they do it in a very old pot,” Cardi B said. “He just did it so simple like the young kids’ way. Why [do] moms and grandmas make it look so hard?”