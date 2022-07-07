On the same page! After Elon Musk seemingly confirmed he had welcomed a pair of twins with Shivon Zilis, Nick Cannon has shared his congratulations for the proud parents.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” the Tesla CEO, 51, tweeted on Thursday, July 7, hours after news broke that he and the Neuralink executive, 36, share twins. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true. … I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

The 41-year-old Drumline star, who is a father of seven himself, agreed with Musk’s message, tweeting, “Right there with you my Brother! ✊🏽”

Cannon — who is currently expecting baby No. 8 with Bre Tiesi — first became a father in 2011 when his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11. He also shares Golden, 5, and Powerful, 15 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, both 11 months, with Abby De La Rosa. The Masked Singer host welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott later that June, however, the infant tragically died nearly seven months later from a brain tumor.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” Cannon told Men’s Health in an interview published last month. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up.”

He continued at the time: “I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week. … I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

The Space X founder, for his part, is now a father of 10 after welcoming his 8-month-old twins with Zilis in November 2021. Musk also coparents twins Vivian and Griffin, both 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, all 16, with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Musk and Wilson, 49, also shared late son Nevada before the newborn died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks. The businessman also shares son X AE A-XII, 2, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 7 months, with musician Grimes. (Exa was born via surrogate in December 2021, one month after Zilis welcomed her children.)

“I love all my kids so much,” the South Africa native gushed via Twitter on June 19, referring to his large brood.

