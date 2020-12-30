Kids Celebrity Kids Playing in Snow, Building Snowmen in Winter: Pics By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy of Courtney Sixx/Instagram 24 4 / 24 Courtney Sixx In December 2020, the model’s “snow princess,” Ruby, posed for a pic with her mom. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News