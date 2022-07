JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes

“We are so in love with our sweet babe,” Hughes, who wed the Bachelorette alum in February 2020, exclusively told Us on July 22, one day after giving birth to daughter Nelle. “Her labor was a dream and we couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter of our lives. JJ is already a pro dad and I couldn’t be in love more with him taking care of our little girl.”

Lane, for his part, also shares daughter Gemma with a previous partner.