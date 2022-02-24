Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood

“2-17-22. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” the NFL player captioned a February 22 Instagram slideshow. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all … EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”