Olesya Rulin and Joseph Pauline

The High School Musical actress announced the arrival of her first child, daughter Ondine, on August 9. “Thank you for choosing @joeypauline and I to be your parents,” she gushed via Instagram. “You have an army of a family that’s been waiting for you. Thank you to all of the life lessons that have brought us to a place where we can welcome you with love in our hearts, peace in our minds, and gratitude in our souls.”