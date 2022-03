Scarlett Hefner and Cooper Hefner

“Scarlett and I are elated that our two daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner have joined us in the world at 10:17am and 10:18 a.m.,” Hugh Hefner’s son exclusively told Us on March 29. “Our hearts are fuller than ever before. Scarlett and the girls are healthy and resting now at home. We are counting our blessings as a family as we sit in the extended love we have been gifted with.”