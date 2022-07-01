Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green

The Dancing With the Stars pro and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum welcomed their first child together — Zane Walker Green — on June 28, Burgess shared via Instagram two days later. She shared a sweet photo of Baby Zane holding the actor’s finger and captioned the image, in part, “My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

In addition to Zane, the Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles alum also shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.