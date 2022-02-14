Van Jones Welcomes 3rd Baby, His 1st With 'Coparenting Partner' Noemi

Van Jones and Noemi

The CNN commentator announced on February 12 that he had welcomed his third child, his first with his friend and “coparenting partner.” Jones told E! News in a statement: “After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious coparents. It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support.”