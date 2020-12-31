Kids

Hilary Duff and More Celebrity Parents Giving Their Kids Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Kim Zolciak’s Son Kash and More Kids Wearing Face Masks Amid Pandemic
 Courtesy of Kim Zolciak/Instagram
67
1 / 67
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

Kim Zolciak

The Don’t Be Tardy star and her son Kash wore matching face masks in a December 30 Instagram selfie.

Back to top