Jason Aldean and Jessica Ussery

Coparenting daughters Keeley and Kendyl amid quarantine has been “kind of hard” for the country singer and his ex-wife, Brittany Kerr told Us exclusively in May, explaining, “We didn’t see his daughters for about a month because it was the beginning of the whole issue. We didn’t really know what was going on at that house, and they didn’t really know what was going on at ours. For a little bit, it was just like, ‘Stay put, we will see you. We just got to let this thing die down.’” (The American Idol alum and Aldean also share son Memphis and daughter Navy.)