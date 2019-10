That’s Love

What a guy! “I used to say to [Blake], ‘I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you,'” the actor told David Letterman in 2015. “I would say that to my wife. And the second I looked in that baby’s eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby.”