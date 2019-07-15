Pushing Through

“We’ve all been through the ringer in the last couple years, but we’re still coparenting with them,” Bookout told Us exclusively about her relationship with Ryan Edwards‘ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards in September 2018. “Sometimes we don’t always agree, and we may not be very happy with each other, but at the same time we all respect each other and appreciate our goal. I don’t think that there will ever come a time when we’re unable to coparent with Jen and Larry. Mainly because we don’t let our feelings get in the way of what’s important and the relationships that are necessary for Bentley to have.” She and Ryan welcomed Bentley in 2008.