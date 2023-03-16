No longer a full house. Kelly Rizzo opened up about her decision to sell her and late husband Bob Saget’s shared home following his death.

“It’s such a strange thing because the home situation, you know, there’s so many things about Bob that, you know, he’s still so present in my life,” the blogger, 43, shared on the Wednesday, March 15 episode of the Tamron Hall Show. “If you go into my new house, I mean, there’s pictures of him everywhere. I say it’s like just shy of a Bob museum, but you know, he’s still everywhere. I look at videos of him all the time. I see photos of him all the time.”

Despite keeping his memory alive in her new place, Rizzo explained that the emotional tie to the couple’s former home became too much to handle. Sharing a lesson she learned about grief, the Chicago native told host Tamron Hall, “Something about the home that you shared sometimes can be very triggering and can be [hard] — even if you’ve had wonderful memories there, even if it was such a positive experience, which it was. I mean, he loved our house and it was such a positive memory.”

She concluded: “But there’s something about when somebody passes, like, the home itself can be a situation, so that’s why it was nice to get a fresh start, and I didn’t really realize that until recently.”

The Full House star died at the age of 65 in January 2022 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Less than one week after his death, he was laid to rest with a funeral in Los Angeles, which was attended by several of his celebrity friends, including John Mayer and former costars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

One month later, Saget’s family confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly that the star’s cause of death was “head trauma,” stating that authorities “have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs no alcohol were involved.”

In April 2022, an insider exclusively told Us that Rizzo planned to put their house on the market. “Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale,” the source shared at the time. “While there are many happy memories they shared together with his family, it has become too much of a burden on her to keep the house.”

The twosome met through a mutual friend in 2015. Saget — who shared daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 33, and Jennifer, 30, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer — and the Eat Travel Rock host got engaged in November 2017 and tied the knot nearly one year later in October 2018.

One day after the America’s Funniest Home Video alum’s passing, Rizzo called Saget her “whole heart” in a statement to Us, noting, “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

She added that she looked “forward to sharing more of Bob with the world” once “the time is right and when this news is not as raw.”

Rizzo commemorated the first anniversary of her husband’s passing with a sweet video montage shared via Instagram on January 9. “One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year?” she captioned the tribute. “The surreal-ness never subsides. I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life. But there is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable.”

Adding that she was the “luckiest” to be the late actor’s wife, Rizzo ended her message by noting that the video’s background music, “The Luckiest” by Ben Folds, was “one of Bob’s favorite songs.”