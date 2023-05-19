Team Ariana Madix all the way! Bravo superfans Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell have made it clear which side of Scandoval they support.

“We’re here for the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, but we’re also here to get Tom Sandoval to move out of Ariana’s house,” O’Connell, 49, jokingly told Us Weekly at the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala on Thursday, May 18, which is hosted by Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd.

The Sliders alum added: “But we’re also hoping to run into Tom Sandoval tonight! I actually have a few words for him.”

Us confirmed in March that Sandoval, 40, and the Something About Her owner, 37, had split amidst the TomTom founder’s affair with costar Raquel Leviss. Despite pulling the plug on their 9-year relationship, the Fancy AF Cocktails authors are both still residing in the five-bedroom residence that they jointly purchased in 2019.

Sandoval later confessed during an April appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast that he hasn’t moved out because he doesn’t have many friends to stay with “right now.”

“I kind of run the house. I handle the gardening, the housekeeping. My assistant comes and cleans and stocks everything,” the Missouri native said at the time. “I basically run everything in the house. This is a big house. We have a go-between. We text when we’re coming and going.”

“I kind of run the house. I handle the gardening, the housekeeping. My assistant comes and cleans and stocks everything,” the Missouri native said at the time. “I basically run everything in the house. This is a big house. We have a go-between. We text when we’re coming and going.”

The exes’ costar Scheana Shay later offered an update on the pair’s cohabitating arrangement.

“[Tom] has now agreed to communicate with a third party, letting either his assistant or one of her best friends know when he needs to come into the house, or if he needs to stay in the guest room, if he needs to come get some stuff or whatever,” the “Good as Gold” singer, 38, said during an April episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “He’s trying to be more respectful of her, I think. But in the beginning, it was like, ‘This is my house! I pay half the mortgage, I’m gonna come and go as I please.’ And it’s just like, ‘Bro, you just blew up her world. The least you can do is give her some f–king space.’ It’s called a hotel!”

Madix, for her part, has since been vocal about her plans to leave behind their Valley Village residence.

“I’ve been on the phone with a real estate agent. I would like to sell that house and move somewhere [and] own my own place,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during her Thursday interview on the Today show. “And start a new life!”

The cheating scandal aired during the Wednesday, May 17, finale of Vanderpump Rules, which had the Femme Fatale actress, 50, and the Talk cohost glued to their TV screen.

“It was one of the most incredible episodes of television I’ve ever watched in the sense that we all knew what happened, but we got to watch it happen in real time,” O’Connell — who previously sported a “Team Ariana” T-shirt during his March WWHL appearance — told Us on Thursday. “You know, the fact that it started with the Watch What Happens Live episode that we all heard about [when Scheana and Raquel were on]. Andy Cohen‘s done it again.”

Romijn chimed in: “It just keeps coming back to Andy Cohen, doesn’t it?”

The married couple — who stepped out at the Maybourne Hotel event to support Vanderpump’s charity — also reflected on attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner alongside several Vanderpump Rules stars, including Madix, the 62-year-old SUR owner and Lala Kent.

“They got three shoutouts at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” Romijn recalled to Us, referring to comedian Roy Wood Jr. and President Joe Biden’s respective jokes about the scandal. “It was crazy.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones