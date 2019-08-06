Big Sean

Following months of speculation, the “Side by Side” singer confirmed she was dating Big Sean in October 2014, calling him “one of the most amazing men in the whole word.” “It’s gotten serious very fast,” a source told Us at the time. “They are much happier than in their previous relationships.” Meanwhile, Glee star Naya Rivera, who was engaged to the “I Don’t F—k With You” rapper before they split up in April 2014, later alleged in her book, Sorry Not Sorry, that she found Grande at his home while she and Big Sean were still dating. Despite their romance, Grande and the “Bounce Back” rapper ended their relationship eight months later in April 2015. The Sam & Cat alum later mentioned Big Sean in “Thank U, Next,” a single Grande released in November 2018 where she showed gratitude for her previous exes: “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match.”