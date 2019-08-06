Jai Brooks

Grande and the The Janoskians star began dating in August 2012 but split in October 2013, with Brooks taking to Twitter to accuse the Disney alum of cheating on him with Nathan Sykes. “Yes I was cheated on. Yes it does suck,” he wrote in a lengthy rant. “Yes I was left for another man.” The “Bang Bang” singer responded to those claims by accusing him of threatening her with retaliation if she chose to not be with him. “Woke up this morning in complete and utter shock …I guess I shouldn’t be so surprised. You said to me if I didn’t come back to you, you’d make me look bad to the entire world,” she responded on Twitter. “I’m no longer afraid of you or your lies anymore.” Despite their feud, the pair got back together briefly in May 2014 — only to break up for good in August.